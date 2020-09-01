Blown away at drag racing cornfield in Wayne County

SOUTH BUTLER, N.Y. (WROC) — I had an invite Sunday to go out to Wayne County and experience the drag racing that’s been going on there since 1958.

It’s not too far south of Wolcott, in the middle of those farm fields I so enjoy.

On Sunday, drivers from around the state gathered in the cornfield there to race on the one-tenth-of-a-mile strip. The sights and sounds were out of this world.

The drag strip is exactly 500 feet and they look forward to next year when they can welcome back fans.

I was blown away at how fun this was and dating back to the many days I did sports there, and for years I covered racing at Watkins Glen International.

I had never been to South Butler Nostalqia Dragway, but I will be back!