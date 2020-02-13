Big birthdays for two of Rochester’s larger than life figures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was one special place to bring my camera Thursday, especially with what will be celebrated the next two days.

The snow was coming down hard at Susan B. Anthony Square Park, just stone’s throw from her historic house.

The “Let’s have Tea” statue had a blanket of snow on it.

Friday will mark the 202nd anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ birthday and Saturday will mark the 200th anniversary of Susan B. Anthony’s birthday.

This is a terrific little park anytime of year, but was spectacular there Friday morning. A quaint neighborhood with lots of history.

Local events will take be taking place the next two days to honor these two icons on their birthdays.