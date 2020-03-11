Back to normal for former ice houses of Western New York

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — Less than two weeks ago we showed you the ice houses along Lake Erie in Hamburg, New York.

This area, south of Buffalo, saw two straight days of sustained strong winds. The wave spray layered these properties in ice.

That was then, this is now.

Ten days later, the ice is gone. The only damage I saw was a bent aluminum exterior light, and there was no interior damage at all.

I did not expect all that ice to melt this quickly.

These are year round residents, and considering the lack of damage, they are quite lucky.