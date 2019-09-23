Autumn colors emerging in Nunda on first day of fall

NUNDA, N.Y. (WROC) — Fall colors are emerging around the region and especially so in areas of higher elevation.

Particularly, Nunda in Livingston County has some brilliant colors already.

JKD Fall Foliage Report (#3): No question, the chilly overnight temps last week jumpstarted the autumn color around the… Posted by John Kucko Digital on Sunday, September 22, 2019

The combination of cold overnight temperatures and full, all-day sun has allowed color to surge on trees off country roads to our south — and it will only get better by the day.

Of course, it’s still early in our new season, but with each passing day, more and more color will emerge.

A month from now, October 23, is generally a really good time in our region for fall foliage, whereas colors change earlier in higher elevation areas like the Adirondacks.