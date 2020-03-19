1  of  77
Closings
As spring arrives, Kucko’s Camera looks back at winter that was

Kucko's Camera

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Later Thursday we will officially say goodbye to winter and hello to spring; a perfect time for my annual winter recap.

The fun began in early November with a heavy snow burst at Stony Brook State Park.

Wouldn’t be a winter without my beloved Polar Express shots, like the Ontario Midland here in Wayne County.

How about Taughannock Falls in early December after a fresh foot of snow?

And how about the snow wall that sent our cell phones into a frenzy with an alert, as seen here overlooking the Erie Canal in Fairport.

I love some icy waterfalls, and I saw a few this winter, like this at Oatka Creek in LeRoy.

I saw a winter wonderland when I visited Cooperstown near the headwaters of the Susquehanna River — as peaceful as it gets.

How about some diamond dust on a bone-chilling morning at Salmon River Falls in Oswego County; it was 0 degrees that day.

Ice plates on Lake Ontario at Webster Park were quite the sight.

Frolicking birds in a winter snow, when a cardinal showed up.

A scene in the Adirondacks as if it were out of the movie Frozen.

Another Polar Express shot for good measure, this one north of Newark.

Wind-whipped snow at Sodus Point:

One of my favorite barns for snowy offerings:

And all of that culminating with the ice houses along Lake Erie south of Buffalo.

It was a fun winter!

