Art imitates life through incredible gingerbread house at Eastman Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sometimes art imitates life, and sometimes, the results are breathtaking.

A historic, octagonal house is located at the Genesee Country Village and Museum in Caledonia. It dates back to 1870 and used to be located in Friendship, New York.

Now the art part — a gingerbread rendition of this iconic home:

It’s simply stunning, and just one of the 68 gingerbread houses that will go on display at the George Eastman Museum beginning Friday as part of their 24th annual Sweet Creations display.

The detail is incredible and I got a peak at their confectionery creations today.

The holiday display debuts Friday, November 8 and will be going right on through December 15.

Folks can bid on them too, so if you have a sweet spot for one of the gingerbread houses, you’ll be able to take it home with you, for the right price.