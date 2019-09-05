Anytime of year is a good time of year to visit the spectacular Chimney Bluffs

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Any reason is a good reason to visit the breathtaking Chimney Bluffs along Lake Ontario.

Although the views from land and sea are worth the visit, the view from above is simply stunning. Comparing the view to a similar trip six weeks ago, the water along Lake Ontario is reciting a bit and now you can walk along the shoreline from one end of the bluffs to the other.

The Chimney Blufs offer some of the most unique terrain in all of the Great Lakes.

Worth mentioning, if you are bringing kids, hold onto them when hiking the trails, especially the Bluff Trail. As beautiful as it is, it is potentially dangerous as well.

Not much for autumn color emerging there just yet, but just another reason to return in a few weeks time.