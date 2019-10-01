Annual October 1st trip to Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Kucko’s Camera October 1st tradition; heading to one of the best parks in the entire country, Letchworth State Park.

Most years this annual trip offers some fall beauty, but Tuesday was all about the sweltering heat.

Temperatures were a bit surreal in the region, but the vistas down at Letchworth were formidable, and getting better by the day.

Autumn colors have spiked in the last 48 hours with yellow and orange beginning to emerge. About three weeks from now the area will be at its foliage peak.

Still, some fall concerns: The rain in the forecast, and any kind of wind we get could scrub the leaves from the trees.

However, we will still be getting some spectacular color soon.