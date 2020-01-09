Amtrak crosses new Genesee arch bridge at Letchworth for first time

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — I’ve been in a train slump at Letchworth State Park over the last two months, but I snapped out of it with vengeance there Thursday morning.

It was history at the state park as an Amtrak engine crossed over the new Genesee arch bridge for the first time ever.

Polar Express: 18 degrees as @Amtrak engine, for first time ever, crosses the new Genesee Arch Bridge at Letchworth SP today. Will soon transport new Next Gen. High Speed train from Alstom (Hornell) to Colorado for testing. @News_8 @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/MbyhgZlvXy — John Kucko (@john_kucko) January 9, 2020

This was one locomotive and a dinking car, heading to Hornell’s Alstom plant. It’s at that plant where workers have been building the Amtrak passenger cars of the future.

This locomotive, in the coming days, will take those new cars and bring them to Pueblo, Colorado where they will be tested before getting the green light.

In the days of the old 1875 trestle, only a handful of times did an Amtrak engine and cars come passing over the Genesee River there, so this was cool to see!