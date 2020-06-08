Aboard Whiskey 7, 76 years after the iconic airplane delivered troops to Normandy on D-Day

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) — An amazing experience Saturday aboard an iconic aircraft.

I was lucky enough to be on Whiskey 7 again as they conducted their second “Operation Thanks From Above” mission to honor health care personnel and essential workers.

They did this three weeks prior to huge fanfare.

Saturday they flew down to the Southern Tier, from Jamestown to Binghamton, and many places in between. They then went to the Finger Lakes Region.

This all happened on the 76th anniversary of D-Day when the same plane flew troops into Normandy.

Operation Thanks From Above (II): Today’s salute to Southern Tier & Finger Lakes Region essential workers from aboard Whiskey 7. The very same plane that flew troops to #Normandy 76 years ago today on #DDay. @spann @StephanieAbrams @JimCantore @StormHour @GarofaloWX @I_LOVE_NY pic.twitter.com/yJXg0AaOqj — John Kucko (@john_kucko) June 6, 2020

It was a fabulous experience to be on this, thanks to the food folks at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo who put these two missions together.

Many, many volunteers, lots of coordination, and a day to remember.