A visual celebration of National Lighthouse Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On this date in 1789, Congress signed an act allowing for lighthouses, beacons, and piers as a source of navigation for those at sea.

So naturally, today is National Lighthouse Day.

To celebrate, the video above includes some wild clips of wild waves along Lake Ontario.

The first one is of Sodus Point, which constantly takes a1 battering anytime the wind howls from the west.

The second is a little bit further east to oswego and the 1934 Oswego lighthouse, which took an absolute beating in my visit there during the February windstorm.

It’s amazing to think about the shipping boats that navigated these waters before radio technology, before smartphones and apps — all thanks to lighthouses.

So happy National Lighthouse Day!