A fine fall find: A Finger Lakes bench with a view

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another cool and crisp morning means another day of searching for fall color.

Some of that awesome autumnal ambiance can be seen at one of the best bench spots around.

It’s at Harriet Hollister Spencer Park at the south end of Honeoye Lake, where higher elevation and cooler temperatures have expedited the foliage process.

The temperature there this morning was about 53 degrees, and that number coupled with all day sun is a recipe for fast-emerging colors — vibrant and rich.

In three to four weeks this area will be stunning, but don’t wait too long. Some trees are already shedding leaves, which means as beautiful as it is, fall is fleeting — savor each day!