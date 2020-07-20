A breathtaking summer sunset Sunday along Lake Ontario

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday night was very cloudy as the hour of sunset approached, but something told me to head to Lake Ontario just in case.

A clearing in clouds at that beautiful hour emerged, as did the sun, and this was the show that got better by the minute.

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

When the sun retreated for the night, the sky erupted in breathtaking color.

Evening twilight was fast emerging and it lasted for quite a while.

This was a sensational display of beauty and calm — Sunday night serenity on our Great Lake.

Soak in the sights folks, November’s gales will be here before you know it.