A breathtaking summer sunset Sunday along Lake Ontario

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday night was very cloudy as the hour of sunset approached, but something told me to head to Lake Ontario just in case.
A clearing in clouds at that beautiful hour emerged, as did the sun, and this was the show that got better by the minute.
When the sun retreated for the night, the sky erupted in breathtaking color.
Evening twilight was fast emerging and it lasted for quite a while.
This was a sensational display of beauty and calm — Sunday night serenity on our Great Lake.
Soak in the sights folks, November’s gales will be here before you know it.