9/11 remembered at ‘USA Field’ in Bluff Point, NY

BLUFF POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the region’s great farm fields is located south of Penn Yann, overlooking Kueka Lake in Bluff Point, New York.

There is where the “USA FIeld” can be found.

This field emerged days after the September 11 attacks 18 years ago. Darlene and Gary Cronk were the owners of the farm back then, and they wanted to create lasting patriotic tribute.

Never Forget: Early morning storms give way to clearing at Bluff Point, NY overlooking Keuka Lake. “USA Field” was cut from the land in the days following September 11, 2001—it has been here ever since. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/5a3yusNfsB — John Kucko (@john_kucko) September 11, 2019

Each letter is one to two acres big — an enormous tribute to our nation.

When the Cronks sold the farm a few years ago to Greg MacDonald, he and his son kept the field going.

A couple of times per year they trim the field, growing hay and soy beans as well.

The MacDonalds fully understand the importance of keeping this tribute to America going and they say they have every intention of upholding the tradition as long as they own the farm.

It’s a special place all year round, but extra special today.