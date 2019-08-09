3rd annual Sunflower Spectacular at Wickham Farms starts next weekend

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The third annual Sunflower Spectacular will get underway at Wickham Farms in Penfield next Saturday.

They have planted some 250,000 sunflowers at their farm and they are just beginning to emerge and will be in prime condition by next weekend.

The farm is featuring some 19 different varieties of sunflower, including what they call Mardi Gras mix, strawberry blonde, and autumn beauty, just to name a few.

In early September they will put together 100 bouquets and deliver them to Golisano Children’s Hospital for patients and staff.

The Sunflower Spectacular goes from August 17 through September 8, and while you’re there you can check out their brand new barn!