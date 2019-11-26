1896 Braddock Point Lighhouse still active, and it’s for sale

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — With the temperature in the 50s, I had to take my gear up to Lake Ontario at the 1896 Braddock Point Lighthouse.

This is one of the treasures along the Lake Ontario shoreline and they’re hosting their holiday home tour December 7 and 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, but you will need to call ahead to reserve a spot.

There you can tour this fabulous bed and breakfast, learn about the history of the lighthouse, and enjoy the festive decorations inside and out.

The lighthouse is currently for sale for $1.3 million with seven bedrooms and four full bathrooms and two half baths, and it’s still an active light.