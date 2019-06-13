Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive

It’s Back to School season and News 8 was proud to partner with MVP Health Care and Fleet Feet Sports for our Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive. The shoe drive has now ended.

MVP Health Care was able to purchase 270 new pairs of shoes to be donated to the cause, and Fleet Feet Sports donated 168 pairs of new shoes and took in hundreds of pairs of gently used shoes, and older shoes that will be recycled.

“There are so many expenses associated with going back to school with supplies and clothing” said Jackie Marciniak, MVP Health Care’s community engagement director. “To take some of the financial burden away from the parents does feel really good.”

The collected shoes are being shipped out to local organizations such as Salvation Army, Ibero, SWAN (Southwest Area Neighborhood Association, Inc.) just to name a few. Shoes will be given to children in the Rochester area ahead of the new school year.

THANK YOU Rochester for donating and helping local students in need have a better back to school experience!