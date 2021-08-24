Kathy Hochul sworn in, New York’s first female governor in history

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Kathy Hochul became the first female governor in New York after being sworn into her new role during a private ceremony at the stroke of midnight.

The private ceremony, conducted by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, was held at the New York State Capitol. A public, ceremonial swearing in will be held at 10 a.m. in the Red Room of the Capitol. Hochul will be joined by her family and New York legislative leaders. You can watch that ceremony live streamed on this page at that time.

Gov. Hochul replaces Andrew Cuomo as state chief executive following a resignation that was accelerated by the sexual harassment report from the attorney general.

Hochul’s history-making moment was joined by New York officials who welcomed her into the new position.

She has already made changes under her newly-found duties as governor. Hochul announced the appointment of two women to her cabinet — Karen Persichilli Keogh will become Secretary to the Governor and Elizabeth Fine who will be Hochul’s chief legal counselor.

A secondary ceremonial event is set to take place at 3 p.m. where Hochul will address the public as New York’s latest governor.

Hochul previously served as Erie County Clerk from 2007 to 2011. She then won a special election for the U.S. House seat in New York’s 26th Congressional District, flipping a Republican stronghold district for Democrats.

She served as a congresswoman through 2013 but lost her re-election bid.

Cuomo named Hochul as his running mate in 2014. They won the election and were re-elected to a second and third term, respectively, in 2018.

As lieutenant governor, she traveled the state and chaired 10 Regional Economic Development Councils responsible for collectively investing $6.1 billion into more than 7,300 projects statewide. She also co-chaired the state’s Heroin and Opioid Abuse Task Force and spearheaded the “Enough is Enough” campaign to combat sexual assault on college campuses.

As far as what policies will be tackled during the Hochul administration, the new governor has been relatively tight lipped. She said she would address these topics during her first speech as governor.

