A week to go until Kathy Hochul is sworn in as New York’s first female governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Following Governor Cuomo’s resignation over his sexual harassment scandal, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is set to take over as the leader of New York State in about a week.

“I look forward to delivering an address to all New Yorkers to lay out my vision for the great state of New York,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday.

She said shortly after she’s sworn in for the state’s top job, she’ll be outlining her priorities.

Governor Cuomo’s resignation takes effect on Monday at 11:59 PM. Hochul will be sworn in as Governor at 12 AM Tuesday.

Hochul shares many similar stances on policy issues as Cuomo. And, she has chaired the state’s Regional Economic Development Councils. In an Empire State Weekly interview, New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs said that Hochul is likeable and takes a more collaborative approach. “She’s one of those rare political people who get into elected office and believe if your share the credit you get more done,” Jacobs said.

Since the Governor’s resignation announcement following an Attorney General’s Office report that found sexual harrasment allegations against him credible, Hochul has been traveling the state and working to ‘build out her senior staff.’ On Sunday she told reporters that job number one, “Is to clean house of people who were mentioned in the report in that negative way,.”

We’re also waiting for Hochul to choose her pick for Lieutenant Governor. She has said that person will be from New York City.