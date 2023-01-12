ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is set to host a virtual hiring event to fill hundreds of hourly entry-level management positions to support the company’s growth in the future.

The event will take place January 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer part- and full-time customer service opportunities in the Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers.

Wegmans encourages applicants who are interested to submit an online application ahead of the event. Following the submission of the application, a member of the Wegmans hiring team will contact eligible applicants to schedule an interview, which will be held virtually over the phone.

“We’re proud to offer meaningful opportunities at Wegmans at a time when job seekers are looking for a great company to enjoy a long-term career where they can learn and grow,” Wegmans Senior VP of Human Resources Kevin Stickles said. “We pride ourselves on providing a fun, family atmosphere and we’re seeking people with a passion for food and serving others. We plan to fill these positions immediately, and we will continue to host interviews as long as needed after the event.”

Wegmans says the immediately available entry-level management roles for store operations include shift leaders, supervisors, and managers in departments throughout the store from bakery, to grocery, to restaurant foods. Applicants that are not eligible for entry-level management positions may be considered for customer service roles, Wegmans says, with the potential to grow their careers into leadership positions in the future.

Employees in the warehouse, according to Wegmans, work hands-on, accepting deliveries from vendors and selecting products to prepare orders for store deliveries. The distribution team ensures orders are safely and efficiently delivered directly to our stores while operating top of the line equipment with the latest technologies and driver comforts.

For more information about the career opportunities Wegmans has to offer, and the hiring event, click here.