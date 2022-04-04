ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans Food Markets is hosting a hiring event this week as the company seeks to immediately fill 100 positions at local distribution centers.

Officials say available positions include full and part-time warehouse workers, summer or seasonal warehouse associates, and part-time CDL class-A truck drivers.

All applicants are eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $1,500 for full-time positions and $750 for part-time positions once hired.

The hiring event is set to take place Thursday, April 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wegmans Conference Center at 200 Wegmans Market Street.

Officials say walk-ins are welcome, but interested applicants are encouraged to submit an online application in advance. A photo ID is required for check-in.

In addition to signing bonus eligibility, Wegmans officials say: