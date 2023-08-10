ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Postal Service is on the hunt for new team members — and are looking right in Rochester!

The fair will take place Friday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, August 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Rochester Processing and Distribution Center at 1335 Jefferson Road.

Organizers say USPS personnel will be onsite at the fair to provide information about open positions and answer any potential questions. According to USPS, the applications themselves are only accepted online.

The following positions are hoping to be filled, according to USPS:

City Carrier Assistants — $19.33 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate — $19.94 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant — $17.32 per hour

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be 18 years of age

Be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation

Must be available to work weekends and holidays.

For more information on the open positions, click here.