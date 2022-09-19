FAIRPPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Looking for a job? The Arc of Monroe will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, September 28. The Arc of Monroe is an advocacy, support, and educational organization that works to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organization is hiring for a variety of positions ranging from direct support staff to maintenance technicians to employment specialists/job coaches. Additional positions include community pre-vocational specialists, transportation drivers, LPNs and RNs, and manufacturing and production positions at ArcWorks.

The fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Arc of Monroe’s Fairport Day Services, located at 1387 Fairport Road.

Many jobs include a sign-on bonus, representatives with the organization said. Some employment positions require a valid driver’s license and a high school diploma or equivalent. Registration for the event is not required, but spots can be reserved by calling or texting (585) 353-9138.

“The Arc of Monroe is hiring for many positions at a place where people can start a rewarding new job supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Chief HR Officer Karen Oliveri said. “They are one of the most vulnerable populations, and they need people to support them.”