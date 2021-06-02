Summer job opportunities for Rochester teens remain abundant, few candidates applying

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the economy opens back up, local businesses everywhere are struggling to fill positions, including employment opportunities for teens.

Terrence McElduff, the Center Director for YMCA Camp Arrowhead, says they need all the young staff they can get for the seasonal, part-time work.

“We have four camps running in Monroe County this summer.”

But bringing on new members has been slower than anticipated this year, with only a few applications submitted a couple weeks ago. Only now are they starting to pick up slightly.

“I will say it’s less than we’re used to, normally there’s better influx of applications but it is definitely picking up.”

It’s a similar situation for job agency RochesterWorks, who partners with several organizations offering employment opportunities for high schoolers. Job opportunities range from landscaping, to culinary, media arts and customer service.

“Due to the pandemic, numbers are drastically low,” said Theodore Jordan Jr, Manager of Youth Services for RochesterWorks.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce says this applicant shortage is widespread – and not just younger ages. They say there could be several reasons for this – like potential early retirement, or making similar money on unemployment benefits.

But for teens – Jordan says there is so much opportunity out there, if one has the time. He says it’s been stagnant all throughout the pandemic, as more people were home, and more businesses remained closed.

“We’re hoping there’s going to be an uptake in applications right now there’s more people returning to work so with that we’re hoping young people follow that trend as well.”

He says for any employer struggling to find employees – consider bringing on younger ages for duties like answering the phone or filing paperwork.

As long as you can provide a meaningful work experience for the person.