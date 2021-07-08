Spectrum looking to fill 190 positions at mobile call center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spectrum plans to hire up to 190 Customer Service Representative positions supporting Spectrum Mobile customers at its newly converted Spectrum Mobile Call Center in Rochester now through the end of 2021.

The positions are part of the call center’s transition from working with video customers to specialized support of Spectrum Mobile, the fastest-growing mobile provider in the U.S.

A drive-thru hiring event is being held on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Spectrum’s Mobile Call Center located at 71 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

To find out more or to apply directly, click here and search keyword: greatjob or use TextApply: Text “REP” to 97211.