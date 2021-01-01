Sen. Schumer touts 375 new jobs at Rochester ‘gigafactory’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer says the Rochester area is going to get more than 375 new jobs thanks to new development from Plug Power.
In a statement sent out Thursday, Schumer said Plug Power selected the area to build a ‘gigafactory’ that will manufacture hydrogen fuel cell components. He said the plant is scheduled to open in 2021.
“Happy New Year, Rochester! I am ecstatic to say that Plug Power will be plugging into Rochester as the home for its new hydrogen fuel cell ‘gigafactory’ that will rev up Rochester with over 375 new good-paying, clean energy jobs. I made the case to Plug Power CEO Andrew Marsh that the Rochester region’s powerhouse workforce, along with New York’s excellent package, was the spark needed to drive its exciting and cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell technology to new heights. I applaud Plug Power for heeding my call and fully expect the new ‘gigafactory’ to open in Rochester by mid-2021, powered by hundreds of Rochester workers.”Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D) New York