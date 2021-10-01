Pittsford Wegmans to hold culinary hiring event with sign-on bonuses up to $1,000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans announced Friday it aims to fill over 100 part-and full-time positions across its Rochester and southern tier locations. Those eligible can receive sign-on bonuses up to $1,000.

The Pittsford Wegmans will hold the first event which will look to hire new culinary talent such as cooks, servers, bartenders and food service workers. The event will be held on Monday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 2 p.m.

Wegman’s second hiring event will take place virtually on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All department roles will be available to apply for.

The hiring team at Wegmans advise applicants to submit an online application in advance in order to guarantee a timeslot for either of the events. Those interested can do so here.

Additional information on part-time and full-time roles offered at Wegman’s :

For applicants interested in a job at Wegmans, many of these positions are eligible for a sign-on bonus of up to $500 for part-time positions and up to $1,000 for full-time positions.

Wegmans also offers an employee scholarship program available to both full-time and part-time employees.

Member of the Wegmans hiring team will be in touch via phone to schedule interviews for either event.