Over 50 businesses in Rochester gather for ‘Roc the Block’ employment fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to create more opportunity for accessible employment in Rochester, businesses and stores including Wegman’s and Amazon got together for the fifth ‘Roc the Block’ event.

The event was built on erasing the fear factors of applying for a job. Instead it invites residents in the region to meet employers and build networking skills in a party-themed event.

‘Roc the Block’ was made for anyone that is looking to work in Rochester, regardless of employment history or experience.

“It’s an employment fair with food, music and jobs,” Organizer and Rochester City Councilmember Miguel Melendez said. “We are trying to bring jobs to community members who are still looking work right now.”

Anyone can walk into the event and end up leaving with a new job.

Organizers created the event this past summer. Over 50 different vendors attended ‘Roc the Block’ this time around, ranging from favorites like Wegman’s to small to small local shops. Hundreds of jobs were given out.

Melendez and the Mayor’s office have planned more ‘Roc the Block’ events in the future.