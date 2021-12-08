NYS Dept. of Labor hosts virtual job fair Wednesday

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The New York State Department of Labor is holding a virtual career fair Wednesday, December 8. 

Twenty-four companies are scheduled to participate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with hundreds of openings available to those interested. 

Jobseekers will need to register for the event

Participating Businesses Include: 

  • Access To Home Care Services, Inc 
  • AccessCNY 
  • Advocates Incorporated 
  • Arc of Onondaga 
  • Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth 
  • Birnie Bus Service 
  • BrightView Landscapes 
  • Central NY Hospitality LLC 
  • CNYDDSO 
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites – Cortland 
  • Giovanni Foods 
  • Greek Peak Mountain Resort 
  • Inntel Hospitality Mgmt 
  • Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning 
  • J.M. Murray Center, Inc. 
  • Loretto Health and Rehab 
  • Nurse Connection Staffing 
  • NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision 
  • Oswego Industries/ARC of Oswego County 
  • Rapid Response Monitoring Services 
  • The Arc Madison Cortland 
  • The William George Agency For Children’s Services 
  • United States Postal Service 
  • Upstate University Hospital 

Participating businesses are subject to change 

