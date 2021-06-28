Now hiring: City of Rochester seeking lifeguard applicants for city pools, Durand Eastman Beach

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Human Services is seeking lifeguards to work at city pools and Durand Eastman Beach for the summer.

Officials say requirements include lifeguard certifications, CPR for the Professional Rescuer, AED, and Standard First Aid.

City officials say they will provide the training for these certifications, adding that hours vary by assignments.

City lifeguards are paid between $12 and $16.93 per house, depending on experience of the applicant, and will work between 35 and 40 hours weekly.

Officials say the seasonal positions at city pools will run until August 27 and those at Durand Eastman Beach will work through Labor Day on September 6.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to apply, and applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.

If interested, contact Mike Corey, Coordinator of Athletics and Aquatics, at 428-7564 for more information.