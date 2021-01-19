New ‘Gigafactory’ coming to Henrietta will create over 300 jobs

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Alternative energy technology provider Plug Power Inc. will establish a $125 million Innovation Center in Henrietta, creating 377 new jobs.

The center will be the first world’s first Gigafactory for Proton Exchange Membrane technology. The company will use this facility to manufacture hydrogen fuel cell stacks and electrolyzers. The fuel cell stacks are used in its ProGen hydrogen fuel cell engines, which are used to power a variety of electric vehicles including material handling equipment, on-road commercial fleet vehicles, and drones. The electrolyzers are utilized in the generation of green hydrogen from renewable electricity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday. Sen. Chuck Schumer had made reference to the coming center last month.

Renovation work on the facility located, at 1025 John Street, will begin in the first quarter of 2021 with manufacturing expected to begin in mid-2021.

“We are thrilled to expand in our home state of New York, announcing Rochester, New York as the location for the world’s first PEM stack and electrolyzer Plug Power Innovation Center,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power in a statement. “Among many great options, none could match Rochester in terms of talent, local supplier networks, and opportunities to partner with top-tier research institutions. With this decision, we are positioning the company and the region as global leaders in PEM technology, driving scale and industry transformation.”

Empire State Development is providing $13 million in Excelsior Tax Credits for the project. Monroe County, Rochester Gas and Electric and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project.

“For years, Plug Power has been a critical partner in helping move both the state and nation towards a cleaner, greener future, as well as in helping strengthen local economies and create jobs,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “The company’s continued investment and expansion in the Finger Lakes region is truly a testament to their commitment to this effort. This state-of-the-art Innovation Center will not only further establish New York as a center for green energy excellence and create hundreds of jobs, but also play a key role in helping reach the goals set forth in our nation-leading climate and clean energy agenda.”