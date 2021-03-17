New facility in Chili will create 150 full-time jobs

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, announced that IEC Electronics Corp. will expand operations through its purchase and subsequent renovation of an 86,000-square foot facility at 50 Jetview Drive in the town of Chili, creating 150 new full-time jobs.

IEC recently received approval for sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions from the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) for this project.

“This significant investment by IEC shows Monroe County is competitive on a national stage and continues to attract interest from manufacturers and other businesses due, in no small part, to our highly-skilled and expert workforce,” Bello said in a statement.

IEC Electronics Corp., based in Newark, provides advanced electronic manufacturing services to leading technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products in the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Renovations are expected to begin in March 2021 and business operations are expected to begin by July 2021. Career fairs and hiring events are expected to occur in the April through May timeframe.