ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting Friday, Monroe County will be hosting open interviews for those qualified and interested in becoming caseworkers for Child Protective Services.

Candidates for a CPS position are required to have a bachelor’s degree, a driver’s license, and daily access to a car.

Officials say candidates will not be required to take a civil service exam prior to being hired but will need to take the exam in the future. In order to prepare for the exam, the county will provide free comprehensive exam preparation to support staff and help them complete the exam successfully. All upfront fees for background checks will be waived by the county and they will no longer require applicants to pay to take the civil service exams.

On-site interviews will be held for caseworker positions at multiple locations throughout the month of February:

Friday, February 3: Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Second Floor, Gates, 14624.

Friday, February 10: Hub 585, 111 Chestnut Street, Rochester, 14604

Wednesday, February 15: Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Road, Henrietta, 14623

Thursday, February 23: Coordinated Care Services Inc., 1099 Jay Street Building J, Third Floor, Rochester, 14611

The county says these interview events in order to streamline the onboarding process for new hires to increase the number of caseworkers.

To apply or learn more about open positions available at Monroe County, click the link here.