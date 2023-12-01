ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lite Coms was awarded a $500 million Marine Corps contract to produce more radio systems which brings forth more job opportunities in the Finger Lakes area.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said that Lite Coms will use this funding over the next five years to produce equipment for a pair of radio systems used by the U.S. Marine Corps. This contract will add 25 new operations and manufacturing jobs to the Finger Lakes area.

“Today’s announcement is a major victory for Lite Coms workforce, the local Finger Lakes economy, and our brave men and women serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. This major $500 million investment not only underscores Lite Coms’ expertise in satellite communication technology but also highlights the Finger Lakes region as a hub for cutting-edge manufacturing,” said Senator Schumer.

These radio systems are needed by the Marines to access the Internet and the U.S. military communication network.