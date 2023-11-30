ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire State Development announced the expansion of JCS Controls Inc., a food and beverage engineering and consulting company that will create up to 34 jobs for people in the Rochester area.

JCS plans to expand its existing Metro Park facility in Brighton by 15,000 square feet, which will cost $2.7 million. ESD is providing up to $400,000 for the expansion through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program in exchange for the job creation commitments.

JCS is a full-service company focused on aseptic processing, a technique that sterilizes liquid products through heat and packages them into sterilized containers. This process creates products that do not need refrigeration.

“JCS and its subsidiary UltraPhil are growing in the Greater Rochester, NY region because of the talented workforce, world-class R&D, low cost of doing business, and the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit they found in the area. UltraPhil’s plans to open the UltraPhil Center for Aseptic Excellence at Sibley Square in downtown Rochester will add a unique asset to enhance the region’s beverage manufacturing ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to assist JCS and UltraPhil as they grow in the Greater Rochester, NY region” said Matt Hurlbutt, the President and CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise.

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce recently named JCS as one of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the region.