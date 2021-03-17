ROCHESTER, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Rochester, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Rochester, the annual mean wage is $52,170 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $268,190.

Read on to see which jobs make the list:

#50. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $102,820

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National:

Annual mean salary: $97,090

Employment: 19,780

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,100

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,000)

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($117,790)

#49. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $103,930

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 440

National:

Annual mean salary: $94,950

Employment: 121,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

#48. Nurse practitioners

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $106,040

#213 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,140

National:

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#47. Physician assistants

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $106,620

#191 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 830

National:

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Salinas, CA ($161,370)

Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#46. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $107,090

#79 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,160

National:

Annual mean salary: $100,340

Employment: 271,020

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Modesto, CA ($150,080)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#45. Education teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $108,450

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National:

Annual mean salary: $74,560

Employment: 61,300

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Rochester, NY ($108,450)

Salt Lake City, UT ($107,300)

Toledo, OH ($106,940)

#44. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $108,480

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National:

Annual mean salary: $83,160

Employment: 59,680

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)

Rochester, NY ($108,480)

New Haven, CT ($107,320)

#42 (tie). History teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $109,480

#8 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National:

Annual mean salary: $84,210

Employment: 21,030

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Fresno, CA ($144,240)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($127,460)

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($114,750)

#42 (tie). Pharmacists

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $109,480

#364 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 920

National:

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Tyler, TX ($161,790)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#41. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $110,260

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National:

Annual mean salary: $98,770

Employment: 127,180

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New Haven, CT ($136,130)

Kennewick-Richland, WA ($135,240)

Trenton, NJ ($134,540)

#40. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $110,560

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National:

Annual mean salary: $98,700

Employment: 53,090

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)

Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)

Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)

#39. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $111,750

#8 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National:

Annual mean salary: $86,330

Employment: 51,150

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,390)

Fresno, CA ($127,330)

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,750)

#38. Personal financial advisors

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $111,910

#88 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National:

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#37. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $112,850

#18 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National:

Annual mean salary: $98,430

Employment: 31,800

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)

College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)

#36. Purchasing managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $114,220

#102 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National:

Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#35. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $114,810

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 720

National:

Annual mean salary: $83,220

Employment: 94,060

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($119,250)

Rochester, NY ($114,810)

Provo-Orem, UT ($112,520)

#34. Optometrists

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $116,820

#100 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National:

Annual mean salary: $122,980

Employment: 39,420

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#33. Training and development managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $117,580

#50 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National:

Annual mean salary: $123,470

Employment: 38,510

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#32. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $117,650

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National:

Annual mean salary: $102,690

Employment: 11,020

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)

#31. Business teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $117,690

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 640

National:

Annual mean salary: $105,440

Employment: 83,920

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)

Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)

#30. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $117,970

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National:

Annual mean salary: $95,140

Employment: 5,850

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,860)

Rochester, NY ($117,970)

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,490)

#29. Compensation and benefits managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $118,890

#45 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National:

Annual mean salary: $134,210

Employment: 16,900

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

New Haven, CT ($179,310)

#28. Industrial production managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $120,670

#84 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 730

National:

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Florence, SC ($158,000)

Boulder, CO ($149,990)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#27. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $121,740

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National:

Annual mean salary: $88,410

Employment: 10,600

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,330)

Rochester, NY ($121,740)

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,320)

#26. Veterinarians

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $122,240

#36 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National:

Annual mean salary: $104,820

Employment: 74,540

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#25. Sales engineers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $123,180

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National:

Annual mean salary: $112,780

Employment: 63,550

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#24. General and operations managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $124,200

#67 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,900

National:

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#23. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $133,050

#5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National:

Annual mean salary: $102,290

Employment: 15,750

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($155,410)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($142,680)

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($136,460)

#22. Medical and health services managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $134,060

#18 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,040

National:

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#21. Advertising and promotions managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $134,430

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National:

Annual mean salary: $141,890

Employment: 25,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Boulder, CO ($200,420)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

#20. Marketing managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $136,760

#83 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National:

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#19. Sales managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $143,050

#72 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 910

National:

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#18. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $144,220

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National:

Annual mean salary: $101,110

Employment: 13,780

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,240)

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,430)

Rochester, NY ($144,220)

#17. Architectural and engineering managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $144,240

#95 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 620

National:

Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#16. Computer and information systems managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $146,410

#47 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,360

National:

Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#15. Human resources managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $148,110

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 340

National:

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#14. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $149,930

#21 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National:

Annual mean salary: $128,550

Employment: 28,670

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#13. Chief executives

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $153,490

#238 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National:

Annual mean salary: $193,850

Employment: 205,890

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

Midland, TX ($258,760)

#12. Financial managers

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $156,960

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,100

National:

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#11. Education administrators, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $157,370

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

National:

Annual mean salary: $112,400

Employment: 144,880

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#10. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $160,430

#4 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National:

Annual mean salary: $119,160

Employment: 13,270

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)

#9. Natural sciences managers

Rochester, NY

Annual mean salary: $163,900

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $145,450

Employment: 67,720

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

#8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $169,340

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,770

National:

Annual mean salary: $121,620

Employment: 201,920

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

Jackson, MS ($185,500)

Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

#7. Dentists, general

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $174,950

#170 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National:

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Burlington, NC ($278,360)

Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

Longview, TX ($272,440)

#6. Family medicine physicians

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $184,870

#216 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National:

Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Racine, WI ($286,030)

Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#5. Nurse anesthetists

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $189,850

#35 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National:

Annual mean salary: $181,040

Employment: 43,570

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Toledo, OH ($266,260)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

#4. General internal medicine physicians

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $230,060

#49 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National:

Annual mean salary: $201,440

Employment: 44,610

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $233,500

#36 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National:

Annual mean salary: $233,610

Employment: 18,620

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

Akron, OH ($282,650)

Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)

#2. Psychiatrists

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $265,460

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National:

Annual mean salary: $220,430

Employment: 25,530

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay:

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Rochester, NY:

Annual mean salary: $268,190

#34 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National:

Annual mean salary: $252,040

Employment: 36,270

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: