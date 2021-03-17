ROCHESTER, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Rochester, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Rochester, the annual mean wage is $52,170 or 2.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $268,190.
Read on to see which jobs make the list:
Reeta Asmai // UC Davis photo
#50. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $102,820
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National:
- Annual mean salary: $97,090
- Employment: 19,780
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,100
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,000)
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($117,790)
Canva photo
#49. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $103,930
- #59 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 440
National:
- Annual mean salary: $94,950
- Employment: 121,340
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock photo
#48. Nurse practitioners
Rochester, NY
- Annual mean salary: $106,040
- #213 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,140
National:
- Annual mean salary: $111,840
- Employment: 200,600
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons photo
#47. Physician assistants
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $106,620
- #191 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 830
National:
- Annual mean salary: $112,410
- Employment: 120,090
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Salinas, CA ($161,370)
- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
- Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons photo
#46. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $107,090
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,160
National:
- Annual mean salary: $100,340
- Employment: 271,020
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Modesto, CA ($150,080)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
Fabrice Florin // flickr photo
#45. Education teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $108,450
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National:
- Annual mean salary: $74,560
- Employment: 61,300
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Rochester, NY ($108,450)
- Salt Lake City, UT ($107,300)
- Toledo, OH ($106,940)
Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons photo
#44. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $108,480
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National:
- Annual mean salary: $83,160
- Employment: 59,680
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($120,980)
- Rochester, NY ($108,480)
- New Haven, CT ($107,320)
Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons photo
#42 (tie). History teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $109,480
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National:
- Annual mean salary: $84,210
- Employment: 21,030
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Fresno, CA ($144,240)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($127,460)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($114,750)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force photo
#42 (tie). Pharmacists
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $109,480
- #364 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 920
National:
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- Employment: 311,200
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Tyler, TX ($161,790)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
National Eye Institute // Flickr photo
#41. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $110,260
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National:
- Annual mean salary: $98,770
- Employment: 127,180
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- New Haven, CT ($136,130)
- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($135,240)
- Trenton, NJ ($134,540)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock photo
#40. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $110,560
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National:
- Annual mean salary: $98,700
- Employment: 53,090
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($143,420)
- Salt Lake City, UT ($142,610)
- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($140,810)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock photo
#39. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $111,750
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National:
- Annual mean salary: $86,330
- Employment: 51,150
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,390)
- Fresno, CA ($127,330)
- Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,750)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons photo
#38. Personal financial advisors
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $111,910
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580
National:
- Annual mean salary: $119,290
- Employment: 210,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
- Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock photo
#37. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $112,850
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National:
- Annual mean salary: $98,430
- Employment: 31,800
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)
- College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock photo
#36. Purchasing managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $114,220
- #102 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National:
- Annual mean salary: $128,400
- Employment: 72,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
- Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock photo
#35. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $114,810
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 720
National:
- Annual mean salary: $83,220
- Employment: 94,060
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($119,250)
- Rochester, NY ($114,810)
- Provo-Orem, UT ($112,520)
Kzenon // Shutterstock photo
#34. Optometrists
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $116,820
- #100 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National:
- Annual mean salary: $122,980
- Employment: 39,420
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
- Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock photo
#33. Training and development managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $117,580
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National:
- Annual mean salary: $123,470
- Employment: 38,510
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
ESB Professional // Shutterstock photo
#32. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $117,650
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National:
- Annual mean salary: $102,690
- Employment: 11,020
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)
- Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock photo
#31. Business teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $117,690
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 640
National:
- Annual mean salary: $105,440
- Employment: 83,920
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)
- Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)
- Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock photo
#30. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $117,970
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National:
- Annual mean salary: $95,140
- Employment: 5,850
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,860)
- Rochester, NY ($117,970)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,490)
Pixabay photo
#29. Compensation and benefits managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $118,890
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National:
- Annual mean salary: $134,210
- Employment: 16,900
Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
- New Haven, CT ($179,310)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock photo
#28. Industrial production managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $120,670
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730
National:
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 185,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Florence, SC ($158,000)
- Boulder, CO ($149,990)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock photo
#27. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $121,740
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National:
- Annual mean salary: $88,410
- Employment: 10,600
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,330)
- Rochester, NY ($121,740)
- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($119,320)
Austin Community College // Flickr photo
#26. Veterinarians
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $122,240
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National:
- Annual mean salary: $104,820
- Employment: 74,540
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
- Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock photo
#25. Sales engineers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $123,180
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National:
- Annual mean salary: $112,780
- Employment: 63,550
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)
Pixabay photo
#24. General and operations managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $124,200
- #67 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,900
National:
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 2,400,280
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
- Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock photo
#23. Political science teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $133,050
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National:
- Annual mean salary: $102,290
- Employment: 15,750
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($155,410)
- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($142,680)
- Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($136,460)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock photo
#22. Medical and health services managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $134,060
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,040
National:
- Annual mean salary: $115,160
- Employment: 394,910
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
Pixabay photo
#21. Advertising and promotions managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $134,430
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National:
- Annual mean salary: $141,890
- Employment: 25,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Boulder, CO ($200,420)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr photo
#20. Marketing managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $136,760
- #83 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580
National:
- Annual mean salary: $149,200
- Employment: 263,680
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
- Boulder, CO ($183,460)
Canva photo
#19. Sales managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $143,050
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 910
National:
- Annual mean salary: $141,690
- Employment: 402,600
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
- Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock photo
#18. Physics teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $144,220
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National:
- Annual mean salary: $101,110
- Employment: 13,780
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- College Station-Bryan, TX ($148,240)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,430)
- Rochester, NY ($144,220)
Pixabay photo
#17. Architectural and engineering managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $144,240
- #95 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National:
- Annual mean salary: $152,930
- Employment: 194,250
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
- Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons photo
#16. Computer and information systems managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $146,410
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,360
National:
- Annual mean salary: $156,390
- Employment: 433,960
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock photo
#15. Human resources managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $148,110
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 340
National:
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- Employment: 154,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock photo
#14. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $149,930
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National:
- Annual mean salary: $128,550
- Employment: 28,670
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr photo
#13. Chief executives
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $153,490
- #238 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National:
- Annual mean salary: $193,850
- Employment: 205,890
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
- Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
- Midland, TX ($258,760)
Canva photo
#12. Financial managers
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $156,960
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,100
National:
- Annual mean salary: $147,530
- Employment: 654,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock photo
#11. Education administrators, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $157,370
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560
National:
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- Employment: 144,880
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock photo
#10. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $160,430
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National:
- Annual mean salary: $119,160
- Employment: 13,270
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- College Station-Bryan, TX ($169,320)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($162,330)
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($161,460)
NTNU // Flickr photo
#9. Natural sciences managers
Rochester, NY
- Annual mean salary: $163,900
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,450
- Employment: 67,720
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
Canva photo
#8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $169,340
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,770
National:
- Annual mean salary: $121,620
- Employment: 201,920
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
- Jackson, MS ($185,500)
- Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
Canva photo
#7. Dentists, general
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $174,950
- #170 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National:
Annual mean salary: $178,260
Employment: 110,730
Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
Burlington, NC ($278,360)
Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
Longview, TX ($272,440)
Canva photo
#6. Family medicine physicians
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $184,870
- #216 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National:
- Annual mean salary: $213,270
- Employment: 109,370
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Racine, WI ($286,030)
- Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
- Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
Canva photo
#5. Nurse anesthetists
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $189,850
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National:
- Annual mean salary: $181,040
- Employment: 43,570
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Toledo, OH ($266,260)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
- Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
Canva photo
#4. General internal medicine physicians
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $230,060
- #49 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National:
- Annual mean salary: $201,440
- Employment: 44,610
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
- Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
- Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
Canva photo
#3. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $233,500
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National:
- Annual mean salary: $233,610
- Employment: 18,620
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
- Akron, OH ($282,650)
- Albuquerque, NM ($281,800)
LightField Studios // Shutterstock photo
#2. Psychiatrists
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $265,460
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National:
- Annual mean salary: $220,430
- Employment: 25,530
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
Unsplash photo
#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Rochester, NY:
- Annual mean salary: $268,190
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National:
- Annual mean salary: $252,040
- Employment: 36,270
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
Metros with highest average pay:
- Wausau, WI ($285,230)
- Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
- Asheville, NC ($284,780)