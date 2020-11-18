Genesee Brewery adds 50 new union, management jobs in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Brewery officials announced plans Wednesday to add more than 50 new union and management positions in Rochester.

Some of the positions have already been filled, but applications for the rest of the jobs are available online now for skilled and unskilled labor, including a variety of office and manufacturing positions.

“There are many great opportunities for skilled, unskilled and office workers. Most of the jobs fall within our five labor unions, that offer great pay and excellent benefits,” said Mary Beth Popp, vice president of corporate communications. “We’re urging people to apply online. We will set up interviews and make offers before the new year so that we are well-staffed going into our busy spring and summer selling season.”

Positions include plumbers, electricians, carpenters, masons, packaging operators, packaging mechanics, forklift drivers, sanitarians, apprentices in utilities and packaging supervisors.

For a full list of open positions, visit this website.