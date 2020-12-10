Local freelancer navigating work in a pandemic: ‘I’m always on edge’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to finding a job, some people want to settle down.

Others, find adventure in floating around from gig to gig – wherever the wind takes them. With the pandemic, the gig economy has been affected largely in many different ways.

Steven Difiore is one local freelancer. He says he started his career specializing in audio engineering and film production, but through the years has found it useful to branch out and repurpose some skills.

His favorite gigs involve working in production – helping companies film advertisements, helping music groups with their sound recording. But that industry has suffered with the pandemic, which affects his ability to get work. He’s had to get creative.



“I’m always on edge,” he says.

It wasn’t until the summer time, when things could feel a little closer to normal.

“Things started to get a little more relaxed, people start to do more, stream more,” he said. But now that we are in winter, Difiore says that’s going to be an added stress on top of the pandemic. Production gigs tend to quiet down in the winter time anyways, he says.

One of the reasons why he’s casting his net in more places.

“The jack of all trades and wearing many hats is kind of something you have to get into, especially in a smaller market like Rochester,” he said. Difiore compared Rochester to a larger market like Chicago, where he worked for a bit after college.

Some of those things he’s been doing to make money? Helping with a high school play production without an audience. Difiore says he streamed the small-stage performance, which was a new experience for both him and the school.

He is also doing things beyond his niche expertise.

“I took some construction work with my family business,” he said. He recently subbed in a high school to teach basic Italian classes.

Gogig is a networking agency that is launching their reach in Rochester. They say in these times, it’s important to have an open mind.

“The pandemic is opening doors to companies that are willing to broaden their horizons so it’s not just a hard skills based environment anymore,” said Hodges.

While the pandemic is posing some challenges for Difiore – he says you just have to be patient.

“Even in the film world you might not have a gig available, you have to look at what’s related and really stretch the skills that you build upon,” he said.

