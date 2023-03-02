ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play will be holding its first job fair — called “Work Play into your Future” — months ahead of the museum’s 90,000 square foot expansion reveal.

According to the museum, it is looking to hire people to fill positions in guest services, environmental services, and security — to name a few. These positions include part-time and full-time employment both year-round or in the summer.

Those looking to get a job at the museum and wish to attend can expect tours of the museum and on-the-spot interviews. Attendees can also check out the rope course or the butterfly exhibit before the job fair begins.

The museum is looking for anyone 16 years of age and who is a big kid at heart to attend the job fair. They ask those attending to register online.

The museum is preparing to present it’s expansion on June 30 — featuring new exhibits and a new version of the World Video Game Hall of Fame.