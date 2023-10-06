ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — T-Mobile announced they will be bringing new jobs to the Rochester area!

The company announced on Friday that it will plan on filling a maximum of 1,000 positions at the upcoming Customer Experience Center in Henrietta, which is currently under construction.

Those interested in working for the call center can apply for positions such as account associate on T-Mobile’s website. The company will also be holding hiring events for candidates after a screening.

Benefits for employees include the usual paid time off and medical, dental, and vision benefits, but they will also get discounts on T-Mobile plans.

“These positions are great opportunities for people who are passionate and committed to helping others, as well as looking for a career path that offers training and resources to help get to the next level,” said Larry Petrone, the director of the center.

The call center will be located at Clay Road in Henrietta and is slated to open sometime next year.