ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — A local community action agency that promotes and provides opportunities for low-income individuals and families to become self-sufficient is looking for people to join THE employment retention program.

Action for a Better Community is recruiting for a program that aims to help workers gain and keep employment.

The Employment Retention and Incentive Curriculum program (ERIC) is a four-week intensive training course designed to provide participants with the workplace skills necessary to keep a job. People can earn up to $500 for attending and completing the program.

The program guides students to embrace change, discover conflict resolution styles, and reinforce the value of critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Mubarak Bashir, Vice President of the Division of Youth and Community Services for ABC, says this program is beneficial to the entire community.

“So ABC, we serve low-income individuals and these are often people who are excluded from the workforce so it’s important because we are able to get people that are often overlooked for employment opportunities,” Bashir said. “Giving them the opportunity to get employment and then that’s just going to benefit our community as a whole.”

There is a limit of ten individuals per session. All training will be held at the group’s office on West Avenue from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday through Thursday. Participants must be over 18 and reside in Monroe County.

To register call 585-325-5116 or visit their website Employment Retention & Incentive Curriculum – Action for a Better Community (abcinfo.org)