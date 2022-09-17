ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to make job searching less intimidating, a job fair known as Roc the Block was held in Rochester on Saturday.

The event was described as a combination of a job fair and a block party — featuring many employment and educational opportunities. Many businesses were at the event, including Wegmans, BOCES, and Amazon.

City Council President Miguel Melendez said that there are always job openings and the event is good for those looking to make connections.

“I think it’s important for folks to realize that there are a lot of opportunities out here,” Melendez said. “We try to bring as many of them here together in one spot as possible and if you’re available and interested — please come on down.”

Melendez also said that they try to hold a Roc the Block event each month. Organizers added that the next event will be held on October 15.