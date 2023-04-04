ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced that they are putting forth a recruitment effort to hire employees to fill over 130 positions this spring.

The utility announced that they are looking to fill open positions including line workers, customer service representatives, engineering, meter readings, and field service technicians.

To accomplish this goal, RG&E said that they will be taking part in various job fairs and employment events throughout New York State. The first event will take place on Thursday in Albany at the Dr. King Career Fair, but the first local in-person event will be the Rochester Mini Job Fair, which will take place on April 18.

“We have opportunities available across our operations,” said NYSEG and RG&E president and CEO Patricia Nilsen “As we continue to hire and strengthen our workforce, customers will continue to see improvements in our service.”

This announcement comes as the utility is proposing rate hikes for their customers, which has received backlash from advocacy groups and local leaders. RG&E maintains that the proposal will improve their customer service and provide benefits for consumers, but critics say that raising the rates is wrong as customers experience billing problems.