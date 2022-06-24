ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lifeguards will be working full-time at state beaches on Saturday, according to the New York Parks Water Safety group.

This announcement comes after Governor Kathy Hochul announced that lifeguards can earn $20 hourly to help the staffing shortage.

Officials from the New York Parks Water Safety Group said they want to make sure they can hire as many people as possible to serve their locations.

“The governor’s offering 20 dollars an hour for lifeguards and that’s just where we’re starting,” said Andy Chouinard of the New York Parks Water Safety Group. “We’re going to try to cover the cost for certifications to do whatever we can to make it as easy as possible for you to join our team.”