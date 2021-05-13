Dinosaur BBQ in Rochester offering $275 bonus for new employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. employers posted a record number of available jobs in March, illustrating starkly the desperation of businesses trying to find new workers as the country emerges from the pandemic and the economy expands.

That employee shortage extends to Rochester too, which is why some businesses are getting crafty with incentives in their hiring efforts.

Dinosaur BBQ in Rochester is offering a $275 sign-on bonus for new kitchen staff hires, in addition to benefits, paid time off and sick-time.

New hires must be employed for at least 90 days to receive the bonus.

According to the post on Dinosaur’s Facebook page, there are openings for prep and line cooks. All applications must be submitted online, or text “DINO” to 85000.

Across the county, job openings rose nearly 8%, to 8.1 million in March, the most on records dating back to December 2000, the government said. Yet overall hiring that month rose less than 4% to 6 million. The hiring number is a gross figure, while the government’s jobs report — which said 770,000 jobs were added in March — uses a net total. Tuesday’s report is known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS.

Job postings rose in most industries, including restaurants, bars and hotels; manufacturing; construction; and retail. They fell in health care and transportation and warehousing.