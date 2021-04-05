Despite reopening businesses and more vaccinations, NY still more than a million jobs behind

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, a number of restrictions on operating hours for a variety of businesses get lifted in New York. Many school districts are going back to in-person classes, and Tuesday any adult in New York is eligible to receive a COVID vaccine.

But despite that progress, data from the state labor department and a report from the comptroller’s office show New York has recovered less than half of the jobs it lost when the state went on lockdown in March 2020.

New York lost close to 2 million jobs from February 2020 through April 2020. And about a million of those jobs have not returned.

One of the hardest hit job sectors was leisure and hospitality, which so far has recovered only 43% of the jobs lost in the lockdown.

Construction trades recovered the largest share of jobs shed last year.

New York State’s unemployment rate inched up to 8.9% in February. While in Upstate New York, the rate was 6%. New York City’s rate was 12.9%.