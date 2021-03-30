Carestream to expand operations in Rochester, create 70 new jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Medical imaging systems and non-destructive testing company Carestream is expanding its film finishing operations at Eastman Business Park.

Phase one of the project will see the addition of 16,000 square-feet of space at its current location, with the potential for additional expansion opportunities. Additional upgrades will include the purchase of new machinery and support upgrades to the buildings’ utility infrastructure, dark rooms, packaging lines and the addition of a new wet lab.

Carestream said it will creating up to 70 new jobs over the next five years — 47 jobs at the site will be retained.

Empire State Development is providing up to $700,000 in Excelsior Tax Credits in exchange for the job creation commitments. The total project cost has been placed at a little more than $3 million. The renovation work is expected to get underway in May and be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Monroe County, the City of Rochester and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting with the project.

In the fall of 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Carestream would assist in the fight against COVID-19 by investing over $1.67 million to manufacture 135,000 face shields.

The CARESTREAM Shield is currently being manufactured in Rochester and is available for purchase from select distributors and Amazon. The company was awarded $750,000 in grant funds from the state to help alleviate product shortages due to supply chain issues.