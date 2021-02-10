Amazon announces plans to open delivery station in Greece

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, employees observe social distancing due to coronavirus, at the entrance of Amazon, in Douai, northern France. Amazon announced Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, that Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO later in the year, leaving a role he’s had since founding the company nearly 30 years ago. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Amazon Logistics has signed a lease in an effort to open delivery stations in Greece.

“During a time of financial recovery for so many, we welcome the investment in our community and the job opportunities this project will bring, not to mention the service Amazon will provide to the community,” Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said in a statement. “Economic activity on this scale trickles down to support industries and services, generating secondary growth and opportunity for residents of Greece and surrounding communities.”

According to Amazon officials, the new delivery stations are designed to meet the needs of Amazon’s electric delivery vehicles. Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, as the company moves closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.

“Monroe County is excited for Amazon’s continued investment in our community through their newly announced delivery station in the town of Greece,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement. “As a central point in our county and our largest suburb, this location will be easily accessible for delivery traffic, highlights our region’s ability to attract new businesses of all sizes, and will utilize our highly skilled workforce. Any time we can add a company like Amazon that will bring new jobs and opportunities and support our local economy is a win-win.”

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New York with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations, and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”

— Emily Hawkins, Amazon Spokesperson

In addition to the delivery station in Greece, the company also announced efforts to put a delivery station in Brooklyn, and the company announced stations in Blauvelt and East New York are operational.