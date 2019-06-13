About Jim

Hello! I am the owner of Jim’s Service Center. I was born in 1969 in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Henrietta at the age of 3. I was a 1986 graduate of McQuaid High School and a 1990 graduate of Canisius College. Known as the neighborhood mechanic, I quickly became the go to guy for everyones mechanical needs. In 1990 I was managing a local, well known shop. The owner was insistent that I start increasing the shop’s sales by selling the customers services that they did not need. I refused; after all, these are the same people that I grocery shopped with and sent my children to school with. Doing something like this was just not ethical. The next day, I was fired. That is when I made the decision to take my neighborhood business and turn it into a career. Today, Jim’s Service Center has grown and gained the reputation of being an honest, straight forward place to take your vehicle.

Jim’s Service Center Objective

We at Jim’s Service are committed to offering you, our customer, the highest professional automotive service and repairs available in the automotive industry.We strive to provide you with quality service in a timely manner and at a competitive price. Our pledge to our customers is to uphold a sound business practice, with the highest ethical standards, to exceed our customer’s needs and expectations, through providing exceptional customer service, maintaining a professional level of repairs through the use of up-to-date training, technology, and equipment.