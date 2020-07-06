1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Olympic postponement may give gymnast chance to qualify in 2021

Japan 2020

by: Melissa Marino

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) — The coronavirus pandemic pushed the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to 2021. For one gymnast, that extra year means she will have a shot at going to the games sooner than expected.

Konnor McClain has been called one of the most elite athletes in West Virginia.

“It’s really just practice. I started at a young age, so I got better as I go,” the junior elite gymnast said.

At just 15 years old, McClain is a two-time U.S. National Team Member, a two-time National Beam Champion and second All-Around Champion.

“There are 10 levels of gymnastics, and level 10 is really where your collegiate athletes fall into, most of them. The next level up in junior elite that Konnor is doing is such a small percentage,” McClain’s coach Susan Brown said.

Because of her age, McClain missed qualifying for the 2020 summer games by just over 30 days. Now with the postponement, her chance to compete in front of the whole world may come sooner than she thought.

“It was really an ‘oh my gosh’ moment, this is crazy, what do we do now,” McClain said.

McClain’s training has been scaled back because of the pandemic but she’s trying to stay on track for 2024. She also isn’t ruling out the chance she will make the trek to Tokyo in 2021.

“Sixteen to 17 is a really good age, so we’re slowing down to save to 2024. She really holds off, competition-wise. She has a lot more tricks in her bag, but you’ve got to be smart,” said Brown.

“My goal is an Olympic trial next year,” McClain explained. “But if I made the Olympics, it’d be a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss